Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday reiterated his support to the farmers who have been protesting for a year against the three farm laws enacted by the Union Government.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:32 IST
Punjab CM Channi reiterates his support for farmers protesting against farm laws
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday reiterated his support to the farmers who have been protesting for a year against the three farm laws enacted by the Union Government. An official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that while his cavalcade was passing through Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib Road, the Chief Minister sighted the farmers sitting on dharna at a toll plaza near village Jhallian. Immediately asking the security to stop, CM Channi straight away went to the site of the dharna and expressed complete solidarity with the farmers, reiterated his vociferous support to the just struggle being waged by the farming community, said the statement.

The Chief Minister said that the Punjab government stands shoulder to shoulder with the farmers against these draconian farm laws. "We are duty-bound to safeguard the interests of the farmers and would continue to wholeheartedly extend support to your agitation until the anti-farmer agricultural laws are done away with,", assured the Chief Minister.

Pointing out further, the Chief Minister said that the three agriculture black laws are the culmination of the conspiracy to subjugate India's farmers for the advantage of a handful of crony capitalist friends of the Modi government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

