Delhi Congress begins 'Pol Khol Yatra' ahead of next year's civic body polls

Ahead of next year's municipal corporation elections, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday commenced the 'Pol Khol Yatra' to expose the ''empty promises'' of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the AAP dispensation in Delhi. DPCC president Anil Chaudhary along with other Congress workers took to the streets to begin the yatra.

In a video, Chaudhary announced that the Delhi Congress will organise 'Pol Khol Yatra' in all 70 Assembly constituencies and all 272 wards in the next 70 days.

''The aim of this yatra is to expose the empty promises made by the Modi government in the Centre, the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP in the MCD,'' he said.

Chaudhary added that the party will expose Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise of making the city most beautiful in the world. ''This claim becomes baseless when Delhi stands at the top of the list of the most polluted city. We will also expose that Delhi has the most unemployed people in the country. ''We will expose Kejriwal's claim that they managed the Covid crisis while people were dying and struggling without beds and oxygen,'' the Congress leader said.

He also listed issues, including waterlogging during monsoon, crime against women, and Kejriwal government's advertisement expenditure. ''We will expose this city's worsening law and order situation, the increasing crimes on women, Kejriwal's education model that Delhi is second from the bottom in CBSE. ''We will also expose how the advertising budget of Rs 20 crore has now become Rs 465 crore,'' Chaudhary alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)