Left Menu

Delhi Congress begins 'Pol Khol Yatra' ahead of next year's civic body polls

We will expose Kejriwals claim that they managed the Covid crisis while people were dying and struggling without beds and oxygen, the Congress leader said.He also listed issues, including waterlogging during monsoon, crime against women, and Kejriwal governments advertisement expenditure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 16:17 IST
Delhi Congress begins 'Pol Khol Yatra' ahead of next year's civic body polls
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of next year's municipal corporation elections, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday commenced the 'Pol Khol Yatra' to expose the ''empty promises'' of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the AAP dispensation in Delhi. DPCC president Anil Chaudhary along with other Congress workers took to the streets to begin the yatra.

In a video, Chaudhary announced that the Delhi Congress will organise 'Pol Khol Yatra' in all 70 Assembly constituencies and all 272 wards in the next 70 days.

''The aim of this yatra is to expose the empty promises made by the Modi government in the Centre, the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP in the MCD,'' he said.

Chaudhary added that the party will expose Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise of making the city most beautiful in the world. ''This claim becomes baseless when Delhi stands at the top of the list of the most polluted city. We will also expose that Delhi has the most unemployed people in the country. ''We will expose Kejriwal's claim that they managed the Covid crisis while people were dying and struggling without beds and oxygen,'' the Congress leader said.

He also listed issues, including waterlogging during monsoon, crime against women, and Kejriwal government's advertisement expenditure. ''We will expose this city's worsening law and order situation, the increasing crimes on women, Kejriwal's education model that Delhi is second from the bottom in CBSE. ''We will also expose how the advertising budget of Rs 20 crore has now become Rs 465 crore,'' Chaudhary alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021