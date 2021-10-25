Left Menu

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal performs 'aarti' at Sarayu Ghat in Ayodhya

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday performed 'aarti' at Sarayu Ghat in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:30 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal performing 'aarti' at Sarayu Ghat in Ayodhya on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh had informed that Kejriwal will offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram and will be visiting the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal-led AAP has announced that it will contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due to be held next year. The party informed that it would contest all 403 Assembly seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

