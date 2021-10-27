Left Menu

Rajasthan Minister Harish Chaudhary to quit the government

I have informed the party high command including party president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi, our state in-charge and the chief minister, he said.Chaudhary said he does not want to give fuel to any controversy or speculation about his resignation from the post of minister.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:50 IST
Rajasthan Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary has expressed his desire to leave his post and has conveyed it to the party high command, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress recently appointed Chaudhary as the state in-charge of Punjab. He also met Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday here in the national capital to discuss various organisational issues.

Chaudhary told PTI that he believes in the ideology of 'one person one post' and wants to fulfil the new responsibility given to him by the party with dedication. ''I have informed the party high command including party president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi, our state in-charge and the chief minister,'' he said.

Chaudhary said he does not want to give fuel to any controversy or speculation about his resignation from the post of minister. ''This is my opinion, which I have conveyed to the party high command,'' he said.

On the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, Chaudhary said he has been watching the party organisation there for the past few months and that the Congress will retain power in the state with a majority.

Choudhary is an MLA from the Baytu assembly seat of the state.

He is reckoned among the most powerful ministers in the Rajasthan government and is also considered close to Rahul Gandhi.

