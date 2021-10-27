Left Menu

BJP distributing money in Sindhagi, Hanagal by-poll constituencies, alleges Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is distributing money in the Sindhagi and the Hanagal constituencies of the state.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:06 IST
BJP distributing money in Sindhagi, Hanagal by-poll constituencies, alleges Siddaramaiah
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is distributing money in the Sindhagi and the Hanagal constituencies of the state. "Ten to twelve ministers in each constituency are holding a bag of money to distribute it to people to purchase votes. This doesn't work," he stated.

The leader also said that Congress will file a complaint with the election commission officials on the basis of the video. Meanwhile, bypolls on Sindhagi and Hanagal constituencies in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on October 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021