BJP distributing money in Sindhagi, Hanagal by-poll constituencies, alleges Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is distributing money in the Sindhagi and the Hanagal constituencies of the state. "Ten to twelve ministers in each constituency are holding a bag of money to distribute it to people to purchase votes. This doesn't work," he stated.

The leader also said that Congress will file a complaint with the election commission officials on the basis of the video. Meanwhile, bypolls on Sindhagi and Hanagal constituencies in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on October 30. (ANI)

