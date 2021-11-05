Czech president says he sees no problem with appointing opposition leader as PM

Czech President Milos Zeman sees no problem with appointing opposition leader Petr Fiala as the new prime minister, the president said in his first public remarks since the country's Oct. 8-9 parliamentary election.

Zeman, who was rushed to intensive care at the Prague the Central Military Hospital on Oct. 10 with undisclosed diagnosis, said in an interview on Frekvence 1 radio taped earlier on Friday that he felt well and was prepared to complete his mandate lasting until 2023.

