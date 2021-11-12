Left Menu

Punjab govt's decision to introduce Punjabi language at all levels is a welcome move: D Raja

Punjab government's decision to introduce Punjabi language as the medium of instruction at all levels is a welcome move, said Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:41 IST
Punjab govt's decision to introduce Punjabi language at all levels is a welcome move: D Raja
Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab government's decision to introduce Punjabi language as the medium of instruction at all levels is a welcome move, said Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Raja said, "It is the decision of the state government and should be respected because we support all the languages in the country. In Tamil Nadu, Tamil is taught. In Kerala, it is Malayalam. Punjabi is one of the Indian languages and it should be respected. The Punjab government is taking concrete measures to introduce it as a medium of instruction at all levels. It is a welcome move."

The Punjab government has made the teaching of the Punjabi language mandatory for all schools in the state. "Punjabi language has been made a compulsory subject for all students from Class I to X in Punjab. Schools will be fined up to Rs 2 lakhs for violation. Punjabi is mandatory in offices. Also, Punjabi will be written on top of all the boards in the State," said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021