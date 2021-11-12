Left Menu

Amit Shah arrives in Varanasi to attend Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:17 IST
Amit Shah arrives in Varanasi to attend Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan
UP CM welcomes Amit Shah as he reaches Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Shah was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others at the airport.

He is on a two-day visit to Varanasi and Purvanchal. Earlier on November 7, sources had informed that Shah will attend Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan on November 13 in Varanasi.

The Union Home Minister will chair the inaugural day of the two-day event in Varanasi beginning on November 13, sources said. Shah's visit is significant in view of the upcoming high-stake Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as he is considered as the architect of the BJP's turnaround in the state after the party had been reduced to the fourth major electoral group in the 2012 polls.

Soon after taking over as the BJP's national president, the party in 2014 had registered a historic win in 71 out of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats. During his visit to Varanasi, the Union Home Minister is likely to hold a brief meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The BJP, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking another round of victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated from 2022, where it had stormed to power five years ago with a decisive mandate. The party had, in the 2017 polls, won 312 seats with a vote share of 39.67 per cent. This was followed by a strong electoral performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 62 of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

The next elections are scheduled to be held early next year to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

