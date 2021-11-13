Left Menu

Violence in Maharashtra over Tripura incidents condemned

Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday strongly condemned the incidents of stone-pelting in some places of Maharashtra during protests against incidents of alleged communal violence in the north-eastern state. Appealing to all sections of people to maintain peace and harmony, Dev Varma said what happened in Maharashtra in the name of Tripura that a religious community is under attack is a rumour and people should not be influenced by the incidents in the western state. Addressing a press conference at the civil secretariat here, Dev Varma said, “Rumours are being spread to defame Tripura. Attempts are being made to destroy peace and harmony in the state. A political quarter trying to capture power through the backdoor is responsible for doing such heinous acts. Tripura has a history of inter-religious harmony”.

However, he did not elaborate on what he meant by “a political quarter”.

According to him, some people from outside were trying to ruin the environment of Tripura.

''No mosque was burnt in Tripura. However, Tripura is being discredited by uploading fake pictures of other countries on social media,” Dev Varma added. The Tripura government is vehemently condemning that motive, he said. Incidents of stone-pelting took place at Malegaon, a communally sensitive town in Nashik district, during a protest march in the afternoon, said a police official Similar incidents were reported during protests against the alleged communal violence in Tripura in Nashik, Amravati, and Nanded districts of Maharashtra on November 12, following which Home Minister of the western state Dilip Walse Patil had appealed to people to maintain peace.

Some Muslim organisations had given a call for a shutdown to protest against the alleged incidents in the north-eastern state.

Dev Varma said, “Criticism is always acceptable. But let that criticism be positive. Instead, there is a conspiracy going on in Tripura now to tarnish the image of the government.” Noting that the state government will not tolerate any conspiracy against Tripura, he said strict legal action will be taken against the “conspirators”.

“Inter-religious harmony is the main and only goal of the government in Tripura. We wish for Eid and buy cakes for Christmas”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

