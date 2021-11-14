Left Menu

It is Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision to leverage cooperative and competitive federalism to achieve all round growth in the country, he added.When pandemic began, it was said that India would not be able to cope with it.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:19 IST
Zonal Councils resolving issues between states: Amit Shah
Tirupati, Nov 14 (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said though the Zonal Councils were only advisory bodies in nature, they have been able to successfully resolve many issues among states.

Shah chaired the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at the Taj Tirupati here.

He said the Zonal Councils provided an opportunity for interaction at the highest level among members for resolution of contentious issues.

He said the country was able to administer 111 crore coronavirus vaccines.

“This is a big achievement and an example of cooperative federalism. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to leverage cooperative and competitive federalism to achieve all round growth in the country,” he added.

“When pandemic began, it was said that India would not be able to cope with it. However, India quickly ramped up its health infrastructure as well as domestic production of vaccines under the Prime Minister’s leadership and overcame fear about the pandemic,” he noted.

The Union Government would continue to do everything possible to cover all states under the vaccination programme, Shah assured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

