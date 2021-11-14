Inflation caused by pandemic, not Biden policies, says White House adviser
White House economic adviser Brian Deese said on Sunday that rising prices are a global issue stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and not a result of the policies of President Joe Biden. Biden and his top economic advisers, including Deese, have for months predicted that inflation would be a short-term problem.
White House economic adviser Brian Deese said on Sunday that rising prices are a global issue stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and not a result of the policies of President Joe Biden.
Biden and his top economic advisers, including Deese, have for months predicted that inflation would be a short-term problem. Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" if they were wrong, Deese said, "No, I don't think so. I think that what we have said consistently is that the pandemic and the economy are interlinked."
Deese defended Biden administration policies on several Sunday television news shows after U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years amid snarled global supply chains. "There's no doubt inflation is high right now. It's affecting Americans' pocketbooks. It's affecting their outlook," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"But it's important that we put this in context. When the president took office, we were facing an all-out economic crisis."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brian Deese
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Americans
- Biden
- Meet Press
- White House
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court rejects religious challenge to Maine vaccine mandate
Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors
U.S. urges Sudan military to refrain from violence against planned protests -official
U.S., Germany, French and British leaders gather at G20 to discuss Iran
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected