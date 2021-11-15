Left Menu

AIMIM to make political debut in Rajasthan, to contest next Assembly elections

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday announced that his party would make its political debut in Rajasthan and would contest the next Assembly elections in the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:59 IST
AIMIM to make political debut in Rajasthan, to contest next Assembly elections
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday announced that his party would make its political debut in Rajasthan and would contest the next Assembly elections in the state. Speaking to media persons here, Owaisi said, "We have decided to launch our party in Rajasthan in the next one to one and a half months. Since we are launching the party in the state, we will definitely contest the next Assembly elections in the state."

However, Owaisi also did not reveal the number of Assembly seats his party will contest on. Reacting to his tweet related to Chandragupta and Alexander, Owaisi said that people should seek its answer from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"You should ask Baba Yogi Adityanath about the connection between Chandragupta and Alexander. He should ask the historians if he had any confusion," he said. Owaisi had reacted to Yogi Adityanath's remark that Alexander lost to Chandragupta Maurya in war and said, "Hindutva is a fake history factory. Chandragupta and Alexander never met in the war. This is yet another example of why we need a good public education system. In absence of good schools, Baba-log gets to make up facts according to convenience. Baba doesn't value education and it shows."

At 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan' in Lucknow on Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "How is history distorted! History didn't call Chandragupta Maurya great, whom did it call great? The one who lost from him. They call Alexander, the great. The nation has been cheated. But historians are silent on it." Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021