Left Menu

IT conducts raids at six premises linked to SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali in Ludhiana

Income Tax officials have conducted raids at six premises linked to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:26 IST
IT conducts raids at six premises linked to SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali in Ludhiana
A visual from outside a premise of SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Income Tax officials have conducted raids at six premises linked to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali in Ludhiana on Tuesday. "All our work is legal. We will produce all the documents that the Income Tax officials are demanding. Till now raids have been in six places," Manish Sharma, the MLA's personal assistant told ANI.

The Income Tax Department raided Ayali's residence on Tuesday morning, sources said. Income Tax officials reached the MLA's residence at 6 am. Besides his house, raids are underway at his office, farmhouse, and other premises. In the 2017 state Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party's HS Phoolka had won from the Dakha constituency. Following his resignation, a by-election was held here in which SAD leader Manpreet Singh Ayali became the MLA defeating Congress candidate Captain Sandeep Sandhu.

SAD has fielded Ayali from the seat once again in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021