Left Menu

Congress demands JPC probe in Rafale deal, alleges PM interfered at every step of the deal

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:30 IST
Congress demands JPC probe in Rafale deal, alleges PM interfered at every step of the deal
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Nov 16 (PTI): Reiterating the Congress demand that the Rafale aircraft deal with France be investigated by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), party spokesperson Pawan Khera here on Tuesday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direct involvement in the ''Defence scam''.

Khera referred to the French investigative portal Mediapart, which, in a fresh set of revelations, exposed how middleman Sushen Gupta got hold of confidential documents belonging to the Indian Negotiating Team (INT) in 2015 from the Ministry of Defence detailing the stance of the Indian negotiators, during the final lap of negotiation and in particular how they calculated the price of the aircraft, giving a clear advantage to Dassault Aviation (Rafale).

He alleged ''the latest revelations in ''Operation Cover-up'' reveal the dubious nexus between Modi Government-CBI-ED to bury the Rafale Corruption''.

Mediapart, in its fresh revelations, alleged bogus invoices were used that enabled French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation pay at least 7.5 million Euros in secret commissions to a middleman to help it secure the Rafale deal with India.

The report claimed that commissions were paid between 2007 and 2012, when the Congress-led UPA government was in power at the Centre, for securing the multi-billion Rafale deal with India.

Addressing a press conference here, Khera said that over the last few years Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders have spoken on the issue of ''scam'' in the Rafale deal and since then several new facts have emerged.

The latest facts prove it beyond doubt that the corruption in multi-crore Rafale deal goes right upto the doorstep of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'', Khera alleged. ''The BJP government sacrificed national security, jeopardised the interests of the Indian Air Force and caused losses worth thousands of crores of Rupees to our exchequer,'' he alleged. ''We have been demanding a JPC in this matter. These are new facts, which prove beyond doubt, the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in interfering at every step of the deal... therefore the new facts have to be taken to the people's court,'' Khera said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021