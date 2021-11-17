Former Odisha MLA Umesh Chandra Swain dies at 74

Former Odisha MLA Umesh Chandra Swain died of cardiac arrest at his residence here on Wednesday, family sources said.

He was 74.

The last rites of the four-time legislator will be performed at his native Machhagaon village in Jagatsinghpur district, they said.

He was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Balikuda constituency four times – in 1977 as a Janata Party candidate, in 1990 as a Janata Dal nominee, and in 2000 and 2004 on a Congress ticket.

A close aide of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, Swain was a household name in the area due to his relief and restoration activities after floods and cyclones.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the demise of Swain.

''I am saddened to learn of the death of Umesh Chandra Swain, a former MLA from Balikuda constituency. As a people's representative, he will always be remembered for his selfless service and public welfare work. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family,'' Patnaik tweeted in Odia.

