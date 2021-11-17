MP: Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Shri Peetambara Peeth in Datia

Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Peetambara Peeth in Datia city of Madhya Pradesh. He also took darshan at Vankhandeshwar Mahadev temple located on the campus of Shri Peetambara Peeth, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Peetambara Peeth in Datia city of Madhya Pradesh. He also took darshan at Vankhandeshwar Mahadev temple located on the campus of Shri Peetambara Peeth, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra tweeted. The Shri Peetambara Peeth is a complex of temples and is one of the famous 'shakti peeths' in the country. The 'shakti peeths' are significant shrines and pilgrimage destinations dedicated to goddesses. ''On his arrival, defence minister Rajnath Singh was welcomed. He later offered prayers at the Peetambara Peeth and Vankhandeshwar Mahadev temple,'' Mishra said. Earlier, Singh reached Gwalior by a plane where MP Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar and officials welcomed him at the Maharajpura Airforce Station.

The defence minister then flew to Jhansi (in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh) in a helicopter and later travelled to Datia, BJP leaders said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

