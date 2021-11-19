PM Modi to address nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 08:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 08:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office said. ''Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh,'' his office said in a tweet. ''Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
