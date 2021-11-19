Left Menu

Siddaramaiah urges Centre to announce Rs 25 lakh for kin of farmers who died during protest against agri laws

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on repealing of three farm laws, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday urged the Centre to give Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of farmers who died while agitating against the laws.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 12:58 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on repealing of three farm laws, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday urged the Centre to give Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of farmers who died while agitating against the laws. "This is the outcome of democracy!! No matter how strong a dictator is, he will have to finally bow down to people in democracy. Freedom for Farmers!! Now that BJP has finally realized their mistake and withdrawn anti-farmer laws. It is time to give justice to the farmers who were martyred during the struggle. I urge Prime Minister to announce Rs 25 lakh to the deceased farmers. Farmers have finally got their independence!!" tweeted Siddaramaiah.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any license-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

