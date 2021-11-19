Left Menu

Iraqi cleric Sadr says he is dissolving armed faction loyal to him

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 19:56 IST
Powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Friday he was dissolving the Promised Day Brigade, an armed faction loyal to him, and closing its headquarters, according to a statement published on his Twitter page. On Thursday, Sadr urged paramilitary groups to purge what he called undisciplined members, and said non-state armed groups should hand in their weapons.

Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militias have been accused of an attempt to kill outgoing Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi with a armed drone on Nov. 7.

