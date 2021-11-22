PM Modi greets Mulayam on his birthday
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday and said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.
Mulayam Singh, a former Union minister, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.
Greeting Yadav on his birthday, Modi said he former UP chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country. ''I wish him a healthy and long life,'' the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Uttar
- Hindi
- Narendra Modi
- Mulayam Singh Yadav
- Samajwadi Party
ALSO READ
PM Modi, BJP chief to address party's national executive meeting
Deve Gowda praises PM Modi for unveiling Adi Shankaracharya's statue at Kedarnath
Nadda hails PM Modi for 'bold decisions', tackling economic challenges amid COVID-19
PM Modi arrives for BJP's national executive meet in New Delhi
'Maruti Suzuki India keeping close watch on commodities' price movement to fix vehicle prices'