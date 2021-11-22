Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 10:35 IST
PM Modi greets Mulayam on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday and said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.

Mulayam Singh, a former Union minister, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

Greeting Yadav on his birthday, Modi said he former UP chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country. ''I wish him a healthy and long life,'' the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

