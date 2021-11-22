Farmers gather for Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Lucknow

Farmers have started gathering at a site in Lucknow to attend a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions on Monday. Earlier, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had announced that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold the mahapanchayat here on issues pertaining to the law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee, Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the non-payment of the dues to the sugarcane farmers among others.

He said that the ongoing protest in Delhi was not just against the three farm bills but also to demand MSP guarantee and the electricity amendment bill. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Tikait claimed that the crops are not procured by the government as per the MSP.

"The panchayat is being held against the incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri. The amount has not been paid for the sugarcane, it is related to that as well. More than Rs 4,000 crore is due now. The farmers growing potatoes are upset, the crops are procured as per the MSP. The central government has decided to roll back the three laws, the state government should write to the centre regarding other issues. We want the correct price for the crops, withdrawal of the cases that were registered. The panchayat has been scheduled to discuss all of these," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws and bring necessary bills in the winter session of parliament beginning later this month.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)