Blinken: Maduro's government 'skewed' regional election result in its favor
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government of holding flawed regional elections on Sunday that "skewed the process" to pre-determine the result in his party's favor.
After Maduro's Socialist party scored a sweeping win in the elections, Blinken said in a statement that Washington would maintain support for opposition leader Juan Guaido and it would continue working with international partners to use "diplomatic and economic tools" to pressure Maduro's government. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
