Belgian PM De Croo in quarantine after French counterpart tests positive for COVID -media
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 03:27 IST
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is in quarantine after meeting his French counterpart Jean Castex who later tested positive for COVID-19, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported late on Monday. De Croo will be tested on Wednesday and will stay in quarantine until then, as well as four other affected Belgian ministers, VRT quoted a spokesperson of De Croo as saying.
Earlier, Castex' office said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating himself.
