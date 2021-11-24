Ahead of Modi's Jewar visit, posters attacking BJP taken down in Bulandshahr

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday pulled down posters related to Jewar International Airport put up here in the city ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to lay its foundation stone.

The posters carried the pictures of local Samajwadi Party leaders and asked the BJP government when it’s going to “sell off” the under construction airport. Police took down the posters -- reportedly put sometime the previous night –- and booked several people in the matter. “When will BJP sell off the Jewar Airport?” the posters read.

“Akhilesh Yadav will come in 2022 and will save the airport from being sold,” they also said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday. Modi had earlier inaugurated the Kushinagar Airport in the state on October 20.

