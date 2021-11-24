Left Menu

Ahead of Modi's Jewar visit, posters attacking BJP taken down in Bulandshahr

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday pulled down posters related to Jewar International Airport put up here in the city ahead of the Prime Ministers visit to lay its foundation stone.The posters carried the pictures of local Samajwadi Party leaders and asked the BJP government when its going to sell off the under construction airport.

PTI | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:34 IST
Ahead of Modi's Jewar visit, posters attacking BJP taken down in Bulandshahr
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday pulled down posters related to Jewar International Airport put up here in the city ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to lay its foundation stone.

The posters carried the pictures of local Samajwadi Party leaders and asked the BJP government when it’s going to “sell off” the under construction airport. Police took down the posters -- reportedly put sometime the previous night –- and booked several people in the matter. “When will BJP sell off the Jewar Airport?” the posters read.

“Akhilesh Yadav will come in 2022 and will save the airport from being sold,” they also said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday. Modi had earlier inaugurated the Kushinagar Airport in the state on October 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021