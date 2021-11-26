Priyanka Gandhi to meet kin of labourer family found dead in Prayagraj

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Prayagraj today to meet kin of a labourer family in Gogri village who were found dead in their house on Thursday, sources said. "Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will reach Prayagraj at 3 pm today. Phoolchand Pasi, a laborer, his wife, son and daughter have been murdered in Gohri village of Soraon Vidhan Sabha of Prayagraj. The local gangsters had threatened Phoolchand's house a few days ago, yet the police did not take any action. Priyanka Gandhi will reach Gohri and meet the families of those killed in this massacre to share their grief," sources said.

"Deceased Phoolchand (45), wife Meenu (40), daughter Sapna (17) and son Shiv (10) belonging from one family were found dead here. The deceased family had filed an SC/ST case against some people of the village itself. This controversy escalated," said Sarvashresth Tripathi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj on Thursday. The police are also accused of not taking any action in the cases filed by the deceased family.

"The allegation of not taking any action in earlier cases is also alleged by the family of the deceased. Keeping all these in mind, action is being taken, some people have also been taken into custody. Axes were found near their bodies, it looks like they were hit by those axes only," he further added. Priyanka Gandhi has been visiting Uttar Pradesh frequently ahead of Assembly Polls scheduled early next year.

Last month she visited Agra to meet the family members of a sanitation worker who had allegedly died in police custody. Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

