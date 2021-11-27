Rampath Yatra train to Ayodhya flagged off from Pune

Left Menu

The Rampath Yatra train is a part of the Ramayan Circuit and connects important places in the journey of Lord Ram, the minister said in his virtual address.Rampath Yatra, a pilgrimage special tourist train, will cover important tourist places such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringaverpur and Chitrakoot, the release stated.

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve on Saturday flagged off the Rampath Yatra special train, connecting Maharashtra's Pune to Ayodhya, an official said.

According to a release issued by the Railway's Pune division, Danve flagged off the special pilgrimage train through video-conferencing.

"In line with the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign 'Dekho Apna Desh' was launched to promote tourism in the country. The Rampath Yatra train is a part of the Ramayan Circuit and connects important places in the journey of Lord Ram," the minister said in his virtual address.

Rampath Yatra, a pilgrimage special tourist train, will cover important tourist places such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringaverpur and Chitrakoot, the release stated. Bookings for the special train can be done online on the IRCTC's website and at its zonal offices, regional offices and tourist facilitation centres, it was stated.

As per the release, the Pune-Ayodhya-Pune train will halt at Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa and Itarsi for boarding and alighting of passengers, while tourist halts have been provided at Ayodhya and Varanasi.

