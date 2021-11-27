Rajasthan Guv stresses need for keeping balance between constitutional rights, duties

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Saturday that by keeping a balance between the rights and duties given in the Constitution, every citizen can follow the national interest and moral values in the true sense.

Addressing a function at the Jawahar Kala Kendra here, he said the depiction of Indian culture in the original copy of the Constitution of the country is the basis of understanding the culture and civilization of India.

''By this, an attempt has been made by the members of the Constituent Assembly to give an inspirational message to the future generations of India,'' a release quoting the Governor said.

Mishra inaugurated an exhibition on 'Artifacts in the Constitution' organized by the Sri Aurobindo Society. He described Maharishi Arvind as a great personality full of nationalism.

