Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL46 LDALL VIRUS New COVID variant scare: PM Modi calls for review of plans for easing of international travel curbs; states take precautionary steps New Delhi: As concerns grow over a new COVID variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a proactive approach and a review of plans for easing of international travel curbs and urged people to be more cautious while several states moved quickly to take precautionary measures and remain vigilant.

DEL33 LD CONSTITUTION Incumbent upon judges to exercise discretion in observations: President New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said it is incumbent upon the judges to exercise utmost discretion in their utterances in the courtrooms as indiscreet remarks, even if made with good intentions, give space for dubious interpretations to run down the judiciary.

DEL41 LS-LD FARM BILL Govt to introduce bill in Lok Sabha on Monday to repeal contentious farm laws New Delhi: To repeal the three contentious farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting for the past one year, the government on Monday will introduce in Lok Sabha a new bill, which states that though ''only a small group of farmers are protesting'' against these legislations, the need of the hour is to take along everyone for inclusive growth.

DEL28 BIZ-TOMAR Centre agrees to farmers demand of decriminalising stubble burning: Tomar New Delhi: Appealing protesting farmers to end their agitation, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said the Centre has agreed to their demand of decriminalising stubble burning.

DEL44 DL-SKM-LD FARMERS MARCH Samyukt Kisan Morcha suspends its Nov 29 tractor march to Parliament New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has suspended its November 29 tractor march to Parliament and will hold a meeting next week to decide its future course of action, farmer leaders said on Saturday.

BOM20 MP-LD MINISTER-REGRET MP minister regrets statement about `upper caste' women but Karni Sena demands he quit Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh minister Bisahulal Singh on Saturday expressed regret over his statement about `upper caste' women, but it did not mollify the Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena which staged a protest and demanded his resignation. CAL3 WB-TMC-WINTER SESSION-STRATEGY TMC 'disinterested' to coordinate with Cong in winter session, likely to skip oppn parties' Nov 29 meeting Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it is ''disinterested'' in coordinating with the Congress during the upcoming winter session of Parliament but maintained that it would cooperate with other opposition camps on various issues concerning people's interest, a party leader said on Saturday.

CAL1 TR-DEPRESSION-MURDERS Cop among 5 killed in attack by 'depressed' man in Tripura Agartala: Five people, including a police inspector, have been killed and two others critically injured after a man suffering from depression attacked them with an iron rod in Tripura's Khowai district on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD5 DL-HC-FREE SPEECH Free speech not to be exercised only if in line with majority: Delhi HC New Delhi: Free speech is not to be exercised only if it falls in line with the majoritarian view and right to dissent is the essence of a vibrant democracy, the Delhi High Court has said while dismissing a plea to stop the publication, circulation and sale of Congress leader Salman Khurshid's new book.

LGD6 DL-COURT-CHIDAMBARAM Aircel-Maxis case: Court summons P Chidambaram, son Karti on December 20 New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the chargesheets filed by the CBI and the ED against former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case and summoned them on December 20.

FOREIGN FGN29 VIRUS-WORLD-2NDLD VARIANT High alert: World scurries to contain new COVID variant The Hague: With each passing hour, new restrictions were being slapped on travel from countries in southern Africa as the world scurried Saturday to contain a new variant of the coronavirus that has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)