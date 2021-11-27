Left Menu

Late RSP leader's daughter fielded as TMC candidate in KMC poll

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:20 IST
Basundhara Goswami, the daughter of late RSP heavyweight and former West Bengal minister Kshiti Goswami, who created a flutter by being nominated a TMC candidate in the coming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) poll, on Saturday said she firmly believed that Mamata Banerjee's party is capable of thwarting BJP's communal politics.

She said that this was the reason why she accepted the offer to contest the KMC poll, which will be held on December 19.

Goswami, a left student activist since her college days, had been nominated by TMC candidate from ward number 96 in south Kolkata on Friday.

''I am contesting the civic poll as a Trinamool Congress candidate as I firmly believe that Mamata Banerjee can repulse the BJP and throw challenge to it,'' she told reporters on Saturday.

Goswami had earlier flayed the CPI-M decision to take disciplinary action against Ajanta Biswas, daughter of the party's late leader Anil Biswas, for writing in Trinamool Congress mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' and called it ''unfair''.

Kshiti Goswami, who was also the RSP national general secretary from 2018–2019, was the state's PWD minister for over two decades during the Left Front rule in the state but had never shied away from criticising the ruling dispensation on various issues ranging from Singur to Nandigram. He had passed away on November 24, 2019.

