Left Menu

TMC claims hollow, civic poll results proved people of Tripura have faith in BJP: Dilip Ghosh

Asserting that the results of Tripura civic polls have exposed the hollowness of TMCs claims of making inroads into the northeastern state, the BJP on Sunday stated that people there have faith in the saffron party.Describing TMC workers campaigning in Tripura as hired people, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh told reporters here that his party shares a strong bond with the residents of that state.The TMC will not be able to open its account in Tripura unless the BJP decides against fielding candidate from any seat, he maintained The civic poll results are on expected lines.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:19 IST
TMC claims hollow, civic poll results proved people of Tripura have faith in BJP: Dilip Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that the results of Tripura civic polls have exposed the ''hollowness'' of TMC’s claims of making inroads into the northeastern state, the BJP on Sunday stated that people there have faith in the saffron party.

Describing TMC workers campaigning in Tripura as ''hired people'', BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh told reporters here that his party shares a ''strong bond'' with the residents of that state.

The TMC will not be able to open its account in Tripura ''“unless the BJP decides against fielding candidate from any seat'', he maintained ''The civic poll results are on expected lines. The TMC did not have any chance to open its account in Tripura, they only made noises. This verdict shows hired people from West Bengal cannot help a party create a base in a state, which has faith in the BJP,'' Ghosh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021