Left Menu

No plans to restrict Biden travel in light of new COVID variant - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 00:12 IST
No plans to restrict Biden travel in light of new COVID variant - White House
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House does not plan to restrict President Joe Biden's travel schedule as he promotes his social and climate agenda amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"Obviously, we can continue to assess," Psaki said at a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021