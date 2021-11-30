No plans to restrict Biden travel in light of new COVID variant - White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 00:12 IST
The White House does not plan to restrict President Joe Biden's travel schedule as he promotes his social and climate agenda amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
"Obviously, we can continue to assess," Psaki said at a news briefing.
