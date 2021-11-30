Left Menu

SP workers light lamps across UP in memory of Hathras woman who died after being gang-raped

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:37 IST
SP workers light lamps across UP in memory of Hathras woman who died after being gang-raped
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party workers on Tuesday lit candles and lamps in Lucknow and other districts of Uttar Pradesh in memory of the woman from Hathras who died last year after allegedly being gang-raped.

In a statement issued here, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said lamps were lit at the party offices throughout the state to mark the 'Hathras kee Beti kaa Smriti Divas'.

A two-minute silence was also observed in memory of the woman, he said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too paid tribute to the woman by lighting two candles.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men at a village in Hathras on September 14 last year. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she breathed her last a fortnight after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
2
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021