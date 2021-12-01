Cong appoints Deborah C Marak, P N Syiem as working presidents of Meghalaya unit

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Deborah C Marak and P N Syiem as working presidents of its Meghalaya unit.

The appointments came on a day Meghalaya Congress' working president James S Lyngdoh resigned from the primary membership of the party.

The Congress also appointed five secretaries in its state unit.

The appointments come days after 12 of its 17 MLAs including former chief minister Mukul Sangma joined the TMC.

