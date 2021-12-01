Cong appoints Deborah C Marak, P N Syiem as working presidents of Meghalaya unit
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Wednesday appointed Deborah C Marak and P N Syiem as working presidents of its Meghalaya unit.
The appointments came on a day Meghalaya Congress' working president James S Lyngdoh resigned from the primary membership of the party.
The Congress also appointed five secretaries in its state unit.
The appointments come days after 12 of its 17 MLAs including former chief minister Mukul Sangma joined the TMC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam and 'few' people to benefit from give and take policy on border: Meghalaya Congress
Spending Rs 2,000cr annually for education to strengthen infra, improve quality: Meghalaya CM
Meghalaya CM inaugurates Me’gong Festival to promote culture, lifestyle of Garos
Meghalaya govt trying to facilitate goods train till Byrnihat: CM
Meghalaya govt partners with WFP to strengthen public distribution system, improve food security