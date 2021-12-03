BJP manifesto committee to hold second meeting tomorrow in Lucknow

Left Menu

State Bharatiya Janata Party manifesto committee will hold its second meeting for the preparation of the election manifesto on Saturday which would be based on the theme of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas', said the party sources.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-12-2021 18:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State Bharatiya Janata Party manifesto committee will hold its second meeting for the preparation of the election manifesto on Saturday which would be based on the theme of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas', said the party sources. The first meeting was held on November 17. The committee will be chaired by state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

The matters related to the manifesto will be discussed in the meeting. All the participating members were directed to present the report of their constituencies in the last meeting. Sources in the party said that the BJP is planning to frame the manifesto in which the schemes will be based on different sections of the society.

The party claims that 80 per cent of the promises have been fulfilled that were made in the 2017 elections. Now the BJP is planning to include the schemes relating to women empowerment and employment for the youth in its manifesto which would be of advantage to the party in the upcoming elections, said the sources.

In the first meeting of the committee, all the members were asked to work on different subjects relating to the manifesto that could be included in the upcoming manifesto. Vice President Brij Lal and MP Rajesh Verma, Vijaypal Tomar, Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Kanta Kardam, Seema Dwivedi and Pushkar Mishra are the members of this committee.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

