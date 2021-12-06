Left Menu

Rahul pays tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary

He passed away in 1956.When I see growing social injustice, violence and discrimination in the country, I think that there is still a lot of work to be done Babasahebs dream is still far away from being realised. But we will definitely get there.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary and said that when he sees the ''growing'' social injustice, violence and discrimination in the country, he thinks that Ambedkar's dream is still far from being realised ''But we will definitely get there,'' Gandhi said in a tweet.

India's first law minister and the architect of the the country's Constitution, Ambedkar worked tirelessly for social reforms and the emancipation of the most downtrodden sections of society. He passed away in 1956.

''When I see growing social injustice, violence and discrimination in the country, I think that there is still a lot of work to be done – Babasaheb's dream is still far away from being realised. But we will definitely get there. My humble tributes to him,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

