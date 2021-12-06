TMC delegation calls off visit to Nagaland's Mon

The Trinamool Congress said on Monday that it would not be sending a delegation to Nagaland's Mon district, where 14 civilians were killed by security forces, due to prohibitory orders in the area at present.

A five-member delegation of the party was scheduled to visit the trouble-torn area to meet the families of those killed in a botched anti-insurgency operation over the weekend.

''We have come to know that there are prohibitory orders in the area. So, we have decided to call off our visit to Mon. We will visit the area once the prohibitory orders are withdrawn,'' senior TMC MP Sushmita Dev told PTI.

The delegation comprised of MPs Prasun Banerjee, Aparupa Poddar and Santanu Sen, besides Dev. Party spokesperson Biswajit Deb was also part of the team, announced by the TMC late on Sunday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded a thorough investigation into the killings of the civilians by the security forces.

