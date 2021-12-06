Left Menu

TMC delegation calls off visit to Nagaland's Mon

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 13:08 IST
TMC delegation calls off visit to Nagaland's Mon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress said on Monday that it would not be sending a delegation to Nagaland's Mon district, where 14 civilians were killed by security forces, due to prohibitory orders in the area at present.

A five-member delegation of the party was scheduled to visit the trouble-torn area to meet the families of those killed in a botched anti-insurgency operation over the weekend.

''We have come to know that there are prohibitory orders in the area. So, we have decided to call off our visit to Mon. We will visit the area once the prohibitory orders are withdrawn,'' senior TMC MP Sushmita Dev told PTI.

The delegation comprised of MPs Prasun Banerjee, Aparupa Poddar and Santanu Sen, besides Dev. Party spokesperson Biswajit Deb was also part of the team, announced by the TMC late on Sunday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded a thorough investigation into the killings of the civilians by the security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
4
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021