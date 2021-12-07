Left Menu

Congress will continue to oppose 'anti-people' policies of BJP govt: G A Mir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:14 IST
Congress will continue to oppose 'anti-people' policies of BJP govt: G A Mir
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Tuesday said it will continue to oppose the ''anti-people'' policies of the BJP government.

''Congress party is vibrant and only unifying force in the country, it will continue to remain at the forefront to serve people. We will continue to oppose the anti-youth and anti-people policies of the BJP government,'' JKPCC president G A Mir said after launching a party membership drive here.

Mir claimed that inflation, rising unemployment and economic crisis have pushed people towards backwardness.

He urged the people to join the Congress party in its endeavour to defeat the policies of the BJP government, ''which is responsible for the miserable condition of people''.

