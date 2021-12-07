Left Menu

Telangana journalist joins BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:59 IST
A Telangana journalist, who is active on social media, joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of the party's state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Naveen Kumar alias Theenmaar Mallanna, Chugh said, has been slapped with 38 criminal cases by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government in the state for exposing its ''corruption'' and other wrongdoings.

BJP leaders noted that he had contested a MLC graduate constituency poll and got over 1.49 lakh votes which highlights his connect with people.

Chugh praised Mallanna for his connect with local issues and young population Chugh accused KCR, as Rao is often addressed, of running a dictatorial government who has flouted all democratic norms to run an allegedly corrupt and family rule.

Mallanna has been punished for raising people's issues, the BJP leader said.

Mallanna (38) showed his BJP membership paper and said it was like a rope that he will use to drag the ''corrupt'' members of the state government to tie to a monument, which is dedicated to those who died during the movement for the state's creation, established outside the state assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

