Left Menu

Tejashwi to get married, RJD rank and file jubilant

Leaders and workers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD in Bihar had a big reason to celebrate on Wednesday when news came in that Tejashwi Yadav, younger son and heir apparent of party supremo Lalu Prasad, is going to get married.Yadav, who at 32 years is arguably the most eligible bachelor in the states political circles, is scheduled to get engaged in Delhi on Thursday.The identity of the bride-to-be remains a mystery since all members of the RJD chiefs extended family are camping in Delhi for the sagaai.We are exhilarated.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-12-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:15 IST
Tejashwi to get married, RJD rank and file jubilant
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders and workers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar had a big reason to celebrate on Wednesday when news came in that Tejashwi Yadav, younger son and heir apparent of party supremo Lalu Prasad, is going to get married.

Yadav, who at 32 years is arguably the most eligible bachelor in the state's political circles, is scheduled to get engaged in Delhi on Thursday.

The identity of the bride-to-be remains a mystery since all members of the RJD chief's extended family are camping in Delhi for the 'sagaai'.

''We are exhilarated. Tejashwi is the only one left (among the nine children of Lalu-Rabri) to get married,'' said Bhai Virendra, the party's MLA and chief spokesperson in the state.

The Maner MLA expressed his delight by distributing 'laddoos' for which the town and the eponymous assembly segment have been famous.

He did not have much of a clue as regards the date of marriage or who the bride was, but asserted, ''After the engagement, we look forward to a grand wedding. Entire Bihar would like to join its beloved leader in his moment of happiness.'' According to sources close to the family, the function is being kept low key at the instance of Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, who is wary of a large gathering at a time a fresh spurt in COVID cases is being feared.

Speculations are rife that the wedding may take place sooner rather than later since December 14 heralds 'kharmaas', a month-long period during which all auspicious functions are kept in abeyance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021