Tejashwi to get married, RJD rank and file jubilant

Leaders and workers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar had a big reason to celebrate on Wednesday when news came in that Tejashwi Yadav, younger son and heir apparent of party supremo Lalu Prasad, is going to get married.

Yadav, who at 32 years is arguably the most eligible bachelor in the state's political circles, is scheduled to get engaged in Delhi on Thursday.

The identity of the bride-to-be remains a mystery since all members of the RJD chief's extended family are camping in Delhi for the 'sagaai'.

''We are exhilarated. Tejashwi is the only one left (among the nine children of Lalu-Rabri) to get married,'' said Bhai Virendra, the party's MLA and chief spokesperson in the state.

The Maner MLA expressed his delight by distributing 'laddoos' for which the town and the eponymous assembly segment have been famous.

He did not have much of a clue as regards the date of marriage or who the bride was, but asserted, ''After the engagement, we look forward to a grand wedding. Entire Bihar would like to join its beloved leader in his moment of happiness.'' According to sources close to the family, the function is being kept low key at the instance of Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, who is wary of a large gathering at a time a fresh spurt in COVID cases is being feared.

Speculations are rife that the wedding may take place sooner rather than later since December 14 heralds 'kharmaas', a month-long period during which all auspicious functions are kept in abeyance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)