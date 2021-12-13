Left Menu

PM Modi expresses gratitude towards labourers involved in Kashi Vishwanath corridor project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude towards the labourers who have worked for the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project and said that they have achieved success despite the many challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:08 IST
PM Modi expresses gratitude towards labourers involved in Kashi Vishwanath corridor project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude towards the labourers who have worked for the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project and said that they have achieved success despite the many challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic. "I bow to all our shramik saathis (labourers) who worked to renovate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. They scripted success despite the many challenges posed by COVID-19," the Prime Minister said after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

"Today, I would also like to express my gratitude to every labourer brother and sister whose sweat has been shed in the construction of this grand complex," he added. Before inaugurating the Rs 339 crore project here, PM Modi had greeted the labourers who were involved in the construction of the project with flowers.

PM Modi also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and planted a Rudraksha tree at the premises of the temple. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth and BJP national president JP Nadda were also present at the event.

CM Adityanth took a veiled attack on the previous regime and said, "When Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi came to Varanasi 100 years ago, he expressed pain seeing narrow streets and filth. Many people came to power in the name of Gandhi Ji, but it is for the first time that his dream of a magnificent Kashi has come true." Meanwhile, during the two-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021