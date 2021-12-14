Left Menu

Tunisian president announces referendum, future elections

To those who are calling for a return to the old system we will never go back to what came before, said Saied.In a televised speech Monday evening, Saied unveiled his plans to organize a nationwide, popular consultation, that will be held both online and offline from January to March 2022.The consultation will then be reviewed by a committee and will form the basis for a national referendum on political reform that will take place on July 25, 2022.

PTI | Tunis | Updated: 14-12-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 06:40 IST
Tunisian president announces referendum, future elections
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied has prolonged the suspension of parliament and announced a national referendum, almost five months after dismissing his government and granting himself sweeping powers.

The announcement, he said, was an answer to many Tunisians' demand for political change. “To those who are calling for a return (to the old system): we will never go back to what came before,” said Saied.

In a televised speech Monday evening, Saied unveiled his plans to organize a nationwide, popular consultation, that will be held both online and offline from January to March 2022.

The consultation will then be reviewed by a committee and will form the basis for a national referendum on political reform that will take place on July 25, 2022. The referendum will be held across Tunisia and will reflect “the will of the people,” said Saied.

July 25 is both Tunisia's Republic Day and when Saied froze parliament, dismissed his government and took on executive powers this summer. In September, Saied partially suspended the country's post-revolutionary constitution and gave himself the power to rule by decree, raising fears of democratic backsliding. Critics have called Saied's measures a “coup d'etat”.

In Monday's speech, Saied also extended the suspension of Tunisia's parliament until the next legislative elections, planned for Dec. 17, 2022. The elections will be held in the framework of the referendum results.

Saied's timeline marks symbolic dates in the North African nation's calendar. Since July, Saied changed the anniversary date of Tunisia's 2011 revolution – when former autocratic ruler Zine el Abidine Ben Ali fled the country – to Dec. 17 to mark the day in 2010 when fruit seller Mohammed Bouazzi set himself alight, setting off the series of uprisings in Tunisia that led to what is now known as the Arab Spring. Saied has frequently said Tunisia's revolution ended in January 2011, usurped by “corrupt” and “self-serving” political forces that redirected Tunisia's democratic path.

Saied announced his exceptional measures following antigovernment protests, and have proven widely popular with a Tunisian public fatigued by economic decline and years of political deadlock which have failed to answer some of the key demands of the 2011 revolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021