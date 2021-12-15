Group Capt Varun Singh served India with valour, remained warrior till last moment: MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hailed decorated air warrior Group, Captain Varun Singh, as a fighter till his last moment and said the country will never forget his service and dedication.
Group Captain Varun Singh died at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 armed forces personnel.
The late IAF officer's father is a resident of Bhopal.
Chouhan said the officer fought the battle of life like a warrior till his last breath.
"The nation has lost its brave son Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the Tamil Nadu helicopter crash (that killed CDS Bipin Rawat ji). He always served 'Maa Bharati' with pride, valor, professionalism, and dedication. His service and dedication will never be forgotten," the chief minister said. He said the group captain lived as a fighter till his last moment.
"The group captain, who was awarded Shaurya Chakra, spent every moment of his life like a warrior and also lived till the last moment as a fighter. He will always stay in the memories of the country. My Humble tribute," Chouhan added.
Condolences also poured in from several ministers of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet and leaders cutting across political lines.
