Rs 20,400 cr needed to give monthly allowance to 34 lakh jobless youth in UP: AAP's Sanjay Singh

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:12 IST
Rs 20,400 cr needed to give monthly allowance to 34 lakh jobless youth in UP: AAP's Sanjay Singh
Annual funds worth Rs 20,400 crore will be required to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 per month to registered jobless youth in Uttar Pradesh, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.

He shared the statistics at a press conference here where the AAP announced creating 10 lakh jobs a year and providing Rs 5,000 monthly allowance to 34 lakh registered jobless people in Uttar Pradesh if the party is voted to power in the state.

The assembly elections in UP, currently governed by the Yogi Adityanth-led BJP government, are yet to be announced, but expected early next year.

“Currently, 34 lakh jobless people are registered with the employment exchange in Uttar Pradesh. First, they will be provided jobs at the rate of 10 lakh jobs a year – totaling 50 lakh jobs in five years. Also, an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 per month will be given to them, causing an expense of Rs 1,700 crore per month if all 34 lakh jobless people are to be given the monthly allowance,” Singh said.

“The yearly expense for this would come to around Rs 20,400 crore. From an overall budget of Rs 5.50 lakh crore, taking out Rs 20,400 crore is no big task and this dream can be realised only by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),” Singh, flanked by party leader Manish Sisodia, told reporters.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, appealed to the youth of Uttar Pradesh to form their “own government” (AAP) and said the announcement made by his party will come true as Arvind Kejriwal's party does not believe in 'jumla', but on delivering on promises.

AAP's state unit president Sabhajit Singh, youth wing chief Faisal Warsi, Gautam Buddh Nagar president Bhupendra Jadaun, district general secretary Sanjeev Nigam, among others, were present at the conference. PTI KIS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

