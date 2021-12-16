Mamata working hard to become face of Opposition but would fail: BJP's Roopa Ganguly

Following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Khela Hobe comment about the 2024 general elections, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Roopa Ganguly on Thursday said that Mamata is trying hard to become the face of the Opposition for the election but would fail as people have seen the post-poll violence in the state. Banerjee on Wednesday had claimed that just like the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP would be defeated in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly said, "Mamata Banerjee is trying hard at her end to be recognised as the face of Opposition in the 2024 general elections but I have no doubt that she would fail. Because the people of the country know how the BJP workers were thrashed in West Bengal and how the people were beaten only because they had voted for the BJP. People now know that she only wants to build her image. It would not have any impact." Talking about the protest of 12 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha, the BJP leader said that they create ruckus inside the House instead of raising issues pertaining to the people. They do have the right to protest, but should work for the people.

"The government has been saying that if the MPs are ready to apologise, the government would revoke the suspension. All of the MPs should work together to run the House. But they do not do it. They create ruckus inside the House," she said. "The question is what will the people of the country see. The people should not get the impression that the MPs have fun in the Parliament and assault women and marshals. Is your protest legitimate? The MPs do have a right to protest, but they should also work for the people and raise their issues inside the Parliament," Ganguly added.

In a move that angered the Opposition and set the stage for acrimonious exchanges, a dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the Winter session on the very first day following a motion brought in by the government. The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the Monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI. All the 12 suspended MPs used to sit near Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises since they were suspended from the House, and the Opposition parties have been disrupting House proceedings every day over the issue barring a few occasions. (ANI)

