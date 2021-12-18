Ahead of UP assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi promises jobs for 20 lakh youth

From waiving off loans for all farmers and providing jobs for 20 lakh youth, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday made several promises to the people of Uttar Pradesh if her party was voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Addressing a rally here, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Congress will waive off loans for all farmers and small businessmen, half the electricity bills, give employment to 20 lakh youth and Rs 25,000 to all the families who suffered due to COVID-19."

"In case of disease, the government will provide healthcare of Rs 10,000. To politically empower women, 40 per cent tickets will be given to them. Girl students will get smartphones and scooty to empower them and for their security," she said adding the present government has led people astray. In presence of her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi also hit out at the BJP government and said that they have been "spreading a web of lies" ever since they formed the government both at the Centre and the state.

Amethi had been a Congress bastion and Rahul Gandhi had represented Amethi for 15 years in Lok Sabha before he was defeated from the constituency in the year 2019. He won from Wayanad in Kerala from where he had simultaneously contested from. The visit of the Congress leaders to Amethi comes ahead of Assembly polls in the state slated to be held early next year. (ANI)

