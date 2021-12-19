Winter session: Govt has called meeting of 5 political parties over suspension of their MPs tomorrow, says Sanjay Raut

By Amit Kumar The Central government has called a meeting of five political parties on Monday whose MPs have been suspended from Rajya Sabha to break the deadlock between the government and the Opposition in the House with just four days to go for the culmination of the Winter session of the ongoing session of the Parliament, according to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Raut said that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called a meeting of leaders of five political parties- Congress, TMC, Shiv Sena, CPI(M) and CPI whose Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended, tomorrow at 10 am in Parliament Library Building. "The Opposition leaders will meet in Parliament tomorrow morning to take a decision on taking part in the meeting called by the Government", Raut further told ANI.

Taking to Twitter, CPl MP Binoy Viswam confirmed that a meeting has been called tomorrow. However, he said that CPI will take the final decision tomorrow on joining the meeting. "Opposition united is fighting the suspension of 12 MPs. Calling 5 parties for discussion at the fag end of the session is to divide the opposition unity. CPI will not subscribe to it. Final decision will be taken tomorrow in the joined opposition meeting," Viswam tweeted.

12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament from 5 Political Parties including Congress, TMC, Shivsena, CPI, CPI(M). After the suspension, all 12 MPs have been sitting on Dharna daily basis in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister earlier said that the government was ready to consider revoking the suspension of the MPs if they apologise for their conduct in the House. While the Opposition leaders rejected the government's proposal for apologises and said that they would not seek an apology.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned several times due to the ruckus in the Upper House by the Opposition parties demanding to revoke the suspension of MPs in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. The Winter session of Parliament is scheduled to culminate on 23 December. (ANI)

