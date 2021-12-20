Left Menu

Hong Kong leader to visit Beijing on Dec 20-23

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-12-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 07:19 IST
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will visit Beijing on Dec. 20-23 to brief Chinese leaders on the latest economic, social and political situation in the city, the government said on Monday.

Her trip comes after pro-Beijing candidates swept to victory in an overhauled "patriots"-only legislative election on Sunday, which saw a record low turnout amid a Beijing crackdown on dissent in the global financial hub.

