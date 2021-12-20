China foreign minister says will not fear confrontation with U.S.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-12-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 09:15 IST
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said that China would not fear confrontation with the United States, but would welcome cooperation if it was mutually beneficial and competition should be positive, according to a speech he made in Beijing on Monday.
Problems in the U.S.-China relationship are down to "strategic misjudgments" by the American side, he said. The speech was posted on the foreign ministry website.
