White House says action on legislative agenda is urgently needed

U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin remain on friendly terms despite Manchin's decision to oppose Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

Psaki said action on Biden's legislative agenda is urgently needed. She said she would not "relitigate" Manchin's announcement of opposition on Sunday and her subsequent statement that was sharply critical of him.

