Left Menu

Florida judge latest to block Biden contractor vaccine rule

Florida, along with other GOP states, conservative organisations and businesses, have also filed suit against White House vaccine mandates for health care workers and companies with more than 100 employees. Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has railed against Bidens pandemic policies and recently signed legislation that forces businesses to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates.

PTI | Tampa | Updated: 24-12-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 03:56 IST
Florida judge latest to block Biden contractor vaccine rule
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday blocked President Joe Biden's requirement for federal contractors to receive coronavirus vaccines, adding to a series of legal setbacks for the mandate.

US District Judge Steven Merryday wrote that Florida's lawsuit against the rule demonstrated a ''substantial likelihood'' that the White House did not have authority to set the requirement.

The preliminary injunction in Florida comes after a federal judge in Georgia this month had already blocked enforcement of the rule nationwide. Judges in Missouri and Kentucky have issued similar rulings. The decision marks the one of the latest victories for Republican-led states challenging Biden's vaccine mandates, which the White House argues are necessary to protect Americans during the pandemic. Florida, along with other GOP states, conservative organisations and businesses, have also filed suit against White House vaccine mandates for health care workers and companies with more than 100 employees. Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has railed against Biden's pandemic policies and recently signed legislation that forces businesses to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates. DeSantis is running for reelection and is widely considered to be mulling a 2024 presidential run. The requirement for federal contractors stems from a September executive order issued by Biden in September. Florida sued the following month. Separately, the US Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to weigh challenges to the White House vaccine requirements for businesses and health care workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada
4
Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021